Planned Parenthood South Atlantic responds to SC Supreme Court ruling on 6 week abortion ban

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) The South Carolina Supreme Court Thursday ruled that the state’s six week abortion ban is unconstitutional.

Today Planned Parenthood South Atlantic released a Statement from Jenny Black, President & CEO of @PPSouthAtlantic

“The court’s decision means that our patients can continue to come to us, their trusted health care providers, to access abortion and other essential health services in South Carolina.” “This is a monumental victory in the movement to protect legal abortion in the South. Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and our partners will continue our fight to block any bill that allows politicians to interfere in people’s private health care decisions.”