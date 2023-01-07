Multiple people displaced after fire at Columbia apartment complex

Miya Payton,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Multiple people are displaced after a fire at an apartment complex on Howell Court in Columbia.

According to Columbia-Richland Fire Department, crews were called to scene shortly after 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 7th. Crews were able to put out the flames however multiple units in one building was left damaged.

Columbia-Richland Fire Department says the cause of the fire is being investigated and Red Cross is working to assist displaced individuals.

