Multiple people displaced after fire at Columbia apartment complex

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Multiple people are displaced after a fire at an apartment complex on Howell Court in Columbia.

According to Columbia-Richland Fire Department, crews were called to scene shortly after 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 7th. Crews were able to put out the flames however multiple units in one building was left damaged.

A fire at an apartment building on Howell Court Saturday afternoon left multiple people displaced.@ColaFire 1st Shift crews were called out to the scene shortly after 4 p.m. There were no injuries but multiple units in one building were left damaged. pic.twitter.com/xUVpmRxWkY — Columbia-Richland Fire Department (@ColaFire) January 8, 2023

Columbia-Richland Fire Department says the cause of the fire is being investigated and Red Cross is working to assist displaced individuals.