5 people displaced after house fire in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Five people are displaced after a house fire, according to the County of Lexington.

On Saturday, January 7th, Lexington County Fire Service responded to a house fire just before 8 a.m. to the 100 block of Huggins Street in Red Bank.

High flames were showing from the home when units arrived on scene. Officials say one person was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is still being determined.