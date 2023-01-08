One man injured in Richland County apartment shooting

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – An investigation is underway after one person was shot an apartment complex in Richland County.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, on Saturday at 11 p.m. deputies responded to an apartment complex at 2012 Faraway Drive for a report of a person shot.

Investigators say when deputies arrived they found a man lying in a hallway area with a lower body gun shot wound. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.