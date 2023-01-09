DHEC urges residents to follow mask recommendations amid new Covid cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is urging residents to follow masking recommendations and track their counties levels of Covid-19 using a map provided by the CDC.

DHEC officials say Covid-19 cases have been on the rise the last few weeks. There were 10,481 cases overall reported from the week beginning on Oct. 29 and ending on Dec. 31

From South Carolina’s 46 counties, all but two (Aiken and Barnwell) are experiencing medium or high levels of Covid-19. The CDC’s Community Levels Map currently shows 21 “red” counties in South Carolina have a high transmission rate, while 23 “yellow” counties are experiencing medium transmission.

The counties with high transmission rates includes Cherokee, Chester, Chesterfield, Colleton, Dorchester, Fairfield, Georgetown, Greenville, Horry, Kershaw, Laurens, Lee, Lexington, Marlboro, Newberry, Pickens, Richland, Spartanburg, Sumter, Union, and Williamsburg. Residents in these counties are urged to mask in indoor settings, including schools and workplaces.

The “yellow” counties with medium transmission include Abbeville, Allendale, Anderson, Bamberg, Beaufort, Berkeley, Calhoun, Charleston, Clarendon, Darlington, Dillon, Edgefield, Florence, Greenwood, Hampton, Jasper, Lancaster, Marion, McCormick, Oconee, Orangeburg, Saluda, and York. Residents in these counties who are at higher risk of contracting Covid-19 and who are around individuals with comprised immune systems are encouraged to wear masks.

In a statement, DHEC Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler says, “We are seeing significant increases in COVID-19 cases across our state, and we know there are a lot more cases that aren’t being reported due to the use of nonreportable home tests. Masking remains one of the best ways to limit virus spread and the CDC has a great resource to help determine when to mask in public.”

DHEC recommends residents to stay up to date on vaccinations and boosters to prevent Covid-19 spread.

Visit the CDC’s Community Levels Map. The map is updated every Thursday.

The county check tool can be found on DHEC’s community levels page to view levels in their area.