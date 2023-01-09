Former Alvin S. Glenn jail officer accused of misconduct in office

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a jail officer accused of misconduct in office.

According to authorities, in October of last year the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center conducted an investigation of former officer 27 year old China Gregg.

Officials say that review determined that Gregg was involved in an “inappropriate relationship” with an inmate housed at the Detention Center on a murder charge. After making RCSD aware of their discovery, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department started a criminal investigation.

Gregg turned herself into investigators and has since been booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, the same place officials say she used to work at.