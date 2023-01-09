Wallet Hub ranks SC 5th worst state to raise a family

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A new study claims South Carolina is among the worst states in the country to raise a family.

According to a survey by Wallethub.com South Carolina ranked 5th worst in the country.

The survey was based on criteria such as the percentage of families with young children, infant mortality rate, and median family salary.

Massachusetts ranked as the best state in which to raise a family.