McMaster to be sworn-in during inauguration tomorrow

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Governor Henry McMaster will officially be sworn into office for his second full term tomorrow.

The day begins with a prayer service at 9 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in downtown Columbia.

The ceremony will take place at 11 tomorrow morning on the south side steps of the State House.

You can watch it live right here on ABC Columbia News.