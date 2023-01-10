Sen. Mia McLeod leaving Democratic Party

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– In a statement released to ABC Columbia News Tuesday, State Senator Mia McLeod announced she is leaving the South Carolina Democratic Party.

The Senator from Richland Co. writing that she is leaving the party because “…it no longer espouses the values my constituents and I hold dear.”

She adds that the SCDP’s “party-focused” approach doesn’t work for the people.

Sen. McLeod has served Dist. 22 since 2017.

Prior to that she represented Richland Co. in the House from 2011-2017.

ABC Columbia News has reached out to the SC Democratic Party for a statement.