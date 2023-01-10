U.S. Postal Service employees charged in million dollar national coronavirus fraud scheme

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Three former U.S. Postal Service employees were recently charged in an alleged million dollar national coronavirus fraud ring.

Authorities say Tiffany McFadden, 40, Cherry Lewis, 43, and Keisha Lewis, 33, were involved in the scheme of 400 fraudulent Economic Security Act’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan applications, the majority from South Carolina applicants.

According to officials, McFadden obtained personal identification information from loan applicants and used them to create false applications including tax documents connected to non-existent businesses.

The two other defendants assisted McFadden in the scheme by assisting others in completing false loan applications.

The criminal activity might have resulted in $8 million in illegally obtained loans for Coronavirus aid and relief, say officials.

The defendants face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, each.

If you have information related to the scheme, authorities urge that you contact the Columbia field office of the U.S. Secret Service at (803) 772-4015.