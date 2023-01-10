West Columbia hosting 2nd Thursday Night Meeting Street Artisan Market on Jan. 12

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— West Columbia is hosting it’s 2nd Thursday Night Meeting Street Artisan Market on Thursday, Jan. 12 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Event organizers say local vendors will be selling original arts and crafts, fresh produce, and free entertainment will be provided by Emerald Artistry.

Families are encouraged to enjoy the art and support local makers and artists.

Several vendors will be in attendance during the outdoor event:

Vendors

22 Memory Lane LLC

Bee Lee Bags

Cindy’s Turn

Craig Gumbo

Creations by Murpho

E&S Leather Works

Emeralds Artistry Face Painting & More

Kristin Holzer Art

Mrs. Bea’s Pickles

Q Borough Candle Bar

StarMor Photography

The Hope Chest

New crafters, artists, bakers, and food growers are encouraged to apply for a spot at the event. For more information, visit West Columbia.