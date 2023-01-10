West Columbia hosting 2nd Thursday Night Meeting Street Artisan Market on Jan. 12
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— West Columbia is hosting it’s 2nd Thursday Night Meeting Street Artisan Market on Thursday, Jan. 12 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Event organizers say local vendors will be selling original arts and crafts, fresh produce, and free entertainment will be provided by Emerald Artistry.
Families are encouraged to enjoy the art and support local makers and artists.
Several vendors will be in attendance during the outdoor event:
Vendors
22 Memory Lane LLC
Bee Lee Bags
Cindy’s Turn
Craig Gumbo
Creations by Murpho
E&S Leather Works
Emeralds Artistry Face Painting & More
Kristin Holzer Art
Mrs. Bea’s Pickles
Q Borough Candle Bar
StarMor Photography
The Hope Chest
New crafters, artists, bakers, and food growers are encouraged to apply for a spot at the event. For more information, visit West Columbia.