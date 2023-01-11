Adult literacy program to hold in-person tutor workshop

Turning Pages SC will be hosting a three hour, in-person tutor workshop on Jan. 28 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The training session will present education methods and curriculum to interested tutors at 2062 North Beltline Boulevard. It will be led by Mr. John Myers, a 30 year veteran of the literary council and retired SC Department of Education employee.

In 54 years, the tutoring program has helped over 6,000 adults with their literacy skills. It is the one of only a few groups in SC offering free, one-on-one tutoring for adult learners looking to improve their reading skills, say officials.

Interested volunteers will receive free training and curriculum kits.

Tutoring sessions will occur at public partner locations such as Richland library’s reserved rooms and will last for an hour spaced over 12-24 weeks.

Apply to be a tutor at www.turningpagessc.org/tutor-interest or email info@turningpagessc.org.