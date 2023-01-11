City of Columbia, Dominion Energy to host public forum on tree trimming activities

The City of Columbia and Dominion Energy will be hosting a public forum for interested individuals to discuss upcoming tree trimming activities.
Representatives from the city and energy company will answer the public’s questions on proper pruning techniques and slated activities for 2023.

Topics covered during the meeting include the purpose and guidelines for utility pruning, Grand Trees, Columbia’s Aging Tree Canopy, and ANSI Standards.

The meeting will take place February 9 from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Eau Claire Print Facility, located at 3907 Ensor Ave.

