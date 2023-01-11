UPDATE:Columbia Police investigate shooting

Image: Columbia Police Department

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place along Blossom Street Tuesday night.

Authorities now say a 17 year-old who was discovered outside of the Cross Hill Apartment complex suffering from a gunshot wound did not have a life-threatening injury.

Responding Officers Hill and Garrick rendered medical aid to the victim by applying bandages to help stop the bleeding, say Police. Life-saving efforts were continued when EMS arrived.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen something or who may have information that can help find a suspected shooter to call Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC.