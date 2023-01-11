Kershaw deputies respond to shooting incident, no injuries

KERSHAW, S.C. (WOLO)— The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on domestic violence charges after deputies responded to a call of shots fired at a Lynwood Place apartment in Lugoff.

Two deputies were dispatched on Jan. 10 at approximately 5:40 p.m. after an anonymous person called stating she heard shots fired and a

female screaming from an apartment nearby.

The responding authorities entered the residence after they heard an angry male yell obscene language and gunfire inside the apartment, say officials.

The suspect complied with the deputies orders and no further shots were fired. No one was injured.

The unidentified suspect is charged with Domestic Violence High and Aggravated Nature, Discharging a Firearm into a Dwelling, and

Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.