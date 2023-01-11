Lexington Police searching for suspect in alleged attack

Lexington Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly struck an individual in the head at Dollar General on Augusta Road.
Jessica Mejia,
Screen Shot 2023 01 11 At 111604 Am

Courtesy: Lexington Police Department

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly struck an individual in the head at Dollar General on Augusta Road.

Authorities say the suspect approached the unidentified victim on Dec. 17 at 6:50 a.m. and presented a handgun. After striking the victim, the suspect stole items from them before running away.

The suspect is described as a white male with a beard, noticeable acne, and facial scarring, say authorities.

If you have any information, officials urge you to contact CrimeStoppers or Detective Alewine at 803-358-7262/ealewine@lexsc.com.

 

Categories: Lexington, Local News, News
Tags: , ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts