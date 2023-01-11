Richland Two reminder: half-day for high school students tomorrow

School officials say classes will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.
Jessica Mejia,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Richland School District Two announced all high school students will have a half-day tomorrow, January 12.

School officials say classes will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. due to the end of the semester.

 

 

