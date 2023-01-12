Engineered Foam Packaging investing $15 million in Lee County operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Engineered Foam Packaging (EFP) announced plans to establish operations in Lee County, investing $15 million. The expansion will create 53 new jobs, say officials.

The company, a subsidiary of J.B. Poindexter & Co., Inc., designs and manufactures custom protective packaging and cold chain solutions.

The 117,000-square-foot facility, located at 227 Browntown Road in Bishopville, will be the company’s first South Carolina location.

Officials say the building will expand in two to three years by an additional 50,000 to 100,000 square feet.

Individuals interested in joining the EFP team can visit the company’s careers page.

Operations are expected to be online by August 2023.