Lexington PD asks drivers to be alert as work may cause lane closures

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police are asking drivers to be alert as they make their way through the Town of Lexington over the next two nights.

Police say there will be utility work taking place along Augusta Road at U-S 1, Sunset Boulevard, and US-378. The work being conducted according to authorities is in an effort to install fiber optic cables.

The installation will cause some traffic lanes to be temporarily blocked beginning tonight Thursday January 12, 2023. Work is set to start at 9 p.m. and will run until 6 a.m. both Thursday and Friday night.