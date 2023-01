Lottery player wins $50,000 in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Someone purchased a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 in the Midlands.

Lottery officials say a ticket matching four white numbers and the Powerball number was sold at Kroger on Roberts Branch Parkway, off Killian Road.

The winning numbers were 4-8-46-47-48 with a Powerball of 5.