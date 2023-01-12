Richland County offices, drop-off sites closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Richland County Government offices and drop-off sites will close Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The County’s C&D Landfill and Lower Richland drop-off facility will return to their regular schedules on Tuesday.

Recycling collection and curbside trash will not be affected by the holiday.

The Jim Hamilton-L.B. Owens Airport terminal will be open and fixed base operator services will be accessible from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

Residents can access services on the County’s website: www.richlandcountysc.gov.