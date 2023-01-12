Richland Two reminder: Early school dismissals tomorrow

Jessica Mejia,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Two Schools is reminding parents and students that Jan. 13 will be a half-day.

Elementary schools will be dismissed starting at 11 a.m., middle schools at 11:45 a.m. and high schools at 12:30 p.m.

 

 

