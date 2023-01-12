Richland Two reminder: Early school dismissals tomorrow
Richland County Two Schools is reminding parents and students that Jan. 13 will be a half-day.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Two Schools is reminding parents and students that Jan. 13 will be a half-day.
Elementary schools will be dismissed starting at 11 a.m., middle schools at 11:45 a.m. and high schools at 12:30 p.m.
REMINDER: TOMORROW, JANUARY 13TH, WILL BE A HALF-DAY FOR ALL RICHLAND TWO SCHOOLS.
✅Elementary Schools will dismiss at 11 AM
✅Middle Schools will dismiss at 11:45 AM
✅High Schools will dismiss at 12:30 PM pic.twitter.com/fejv4r6rmq
— Richland School District Two (@RichlandTwo) January 12, 2023