Walmart to provide free health screenings, immunizations this weekend

Walmart is providing free health screenings to South Carolina residents this weekend during the shopping center's Wellness Day on Saturday, Jan. 14

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—

Beginning at 10 a.m and ending at 2 p.m., customers can receive free blood pressure, glucose, cholesterol, BMI screenings, vision screenings, and more at select stores.

Affordable vaccinations for Covid-19, flu, tetanus, hepatitis, HPV and more will also be available say officials.

Walmart has contributed more than five million free health screenings since 2014.

In-store giveaways and demos of wellness products will also be featured in select stores.

To find a free event in your neighborhood, visit Walmart.com/wellnesshub