Filing open for District 4 Columbia City Council seat

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— City officials say filing is open for a special election to fill the vacant District 4 Council seat.

The seat was previously held by the late Joe Taylor who passed away last month.

District 4 includes neighborhoods like Heathwood, Kilbourne, and the southern portions of the city.

Anyone interested in running can file as a candidate at City Hall until Jan. 23.

The filing fee is $530. The election will take place March 28.