Local Living: State Museum hosts Accessibility Morning, plus The Harlem Globetrotters

Columbia, SC (WOLO)–In our look at Local Living, the South Carolina State Museum is hosting an accessibility morning Saturday, January 14 from 9-11am.

According to the museum, the program provides free access for families of children, teenagers, and young adults who would benefit from a sensory-friendly experience and quieter setting at the museum.

The museum website says guests who are neurodiverse, autistic, or have other disabilities can experience the museum’s exhibitions at their own pace and enjoy other special activities.

General Admission to Accessibility Morning is Free for participants. For more information, click here https://www.scmuseum.org/calendar/accessibility-morning-wild-things/

The Harlem Globetrotters 2023 World Tour is headed to the Colonial Life Arena.

According to a release from CLA officials, your favorite Globetrotter stars are bringing out their amazing basketball skill, outrageous athleticism and more

WHO: As the Harlem Globetrotters near their 100th anniversary, they have contributed to the growth of basketball at an immeasurable magnitude across the world. Through their artful athleticism and unparalleled moves, this team shares the game through an inclusive gameday experience that can’t be beat! The Globetrotters welcome fans in the Columbia, SC area to join them for an interactive gameday packed with one-of-a-kind premium offerings. Tickets are on sale now. https://www.harlemglobetrotters.com/

WHEN: April 20, 2023

WHERE: Colonial Life Arena