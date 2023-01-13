Red Cross asks for blood donations following deadly tornados

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The American Red Cross is in need of blood donations for residents affected by the deadly tornadoes that ripped through the south on Thursday.

As recovery and clean-up efforts are underway in Alabama and Georgia, Red Cross blood supplies are in need of donations required by victims of the disaster.

The non-profit organization currently supplies approximately 40% of the nation’s blood, say officials.

You can help affected citizens by donating a monetary gift or finding a blood drive location at redcross.org.

To make donations, call 800-RED-CROSS, or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.