Repair work continues at Colony Apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Work continues at the Colony Apartments after residents were evacuated the week after Christmas due to lack of heat and water.

Officials with the Columbia Fire Department say gas leaks were discovered at the apartments.

Officials say 39 apartments are still being assessed while 254 have been cleared for residents to return.