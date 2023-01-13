Upstate man charged with attempted sexual conduct with minor

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department charged 58 year-old Bryan Wesley Rogers with Attempted Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor following an undercover investigation.

Authorities say Rogers traveled to Lexington on Jan. 12 to meet with a minor for sex after contacting the presumed teenage girl through social media the day before.

The minor was instead an undercover detective with the SC Attorney General Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The Wellsford, SC resident sent nude photographs of himself and pornography to the detective, say officials.

When the suspect arrived at the meeting location, he was arrested and sent to the Lexington County Detention Center.

Rogers was also charged two charges of Attempted Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, two charges of Attempted Unlawful Dissemination of Obscene Material to a Minor, and Attempted Criminal Solicitation of a Minor.

If you have information pertaining to this case, please contact Detective Earl Alewine at 803-358-7262 or ealewine@lexsc.com.