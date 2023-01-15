Community celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. with a Manifestation Mixer

ST. MATTHEWS, S.C. (WOLO) – Community members in Saint Matthews gathered to celebrate Reverend Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday with a Manifestation Mixer.

Event organizer Dominique Doe is an accounting and spiritual coach who says she held the event because South Carolina does not have enough Martin Luther King Jr. celebrations. Doe says the mixer continues Reverend Kings’ dream which is to encourage and give back to people in the community.

“They’re expecting how to manifest, learn how to create a vision for their goals and opportunities that they may see in the future. They are also here to carry on what Martin King wanted, he wanted us to live and create opportunities and reach goals and become doctors, lawyers, and business owners,” says Doe.

Doe encouraged those in attendance to continue Martin Luther King Jr. goal to succeed and rise above life’s obstacles.