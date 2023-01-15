Martin Luther King Jr. celebration at city hall in Camden

CAMDEN, S.C. (WOLO) – Community members in Camden gathered to celebrate and honor Martin Luther King Jr. on Saturday, January 14th.

This was the second Martin Luther King Jr. celebration held on the steps of the city hall. Members of the NAACP, Concerned Community of Kershaw County, Unity in the Community, and Kershaw schools participated in the event. Students who participated in the program delivered Martin Luther King Jr. speeches.

“Our kids were awesome with their preparations and I think they understand more than we as adults understand the work thats ahead of us and the work that has been done. They all know we have much more work that needs to be done,” says Mayor Alfred Mae Drakeford.

Mayor Drakeford also says more people came out to celebrate this year compared to last year and she hopes it will become an annual event.