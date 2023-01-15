Teen gang member arrested after crash in Lexington County

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – A teenage gang member is behind bars after a crash, according to Lexington Police Department.

On Saturday, January 14th, officers attempted to stop a vehicle on Roberts Street for a headlight being out and expired license plate when the driver failed to stop and continued driving at a high rate of speed.

Investigators say the subject is a 17 year old gang member and did not have a driver’s license. It was found later that the vehicle was stolen.

For those following along with last night's incident on Roberts Street, our officer attempted to stop a vehicle for a headlight being out and an expired license plate when the driver failed to stop for blue lights and continued driving at a high rate of speed. pic.twitter.com/jV9kwjmAWj — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) January 15, 2023

According to Lexington Police Department, the teen faces a list of charges including failure to stop for blue lights, leaving the scene of a collision, reckless driving, and possession of a stolen vehicle.