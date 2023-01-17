Alternate driving routes due to barricaded subject at McSwain Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of West Columbia and West Columbia Police Department are suggesting several alternate driving routes during the ongoing police situation at McSwain Drive.

The following roads and intersections are currently blocked due to the suspect firing shots from the hotel room at the Hilton Garden at 110 McSwain Drive say officials:

I-26 East and West bound off ramps are closed

Sunset Blvd at Whippoorwill is closed to local traffic only

Traffic Eastbound (from Lexington to West Columbia) is being diverted to I-26 Eastbound.

McSwain Drive is blocked at Terrace View Drive

Chris Drive is blocked at Sunset Blvd

Alternate routes to the area neighborhoods and schools include:

Hummingbird Drive

Seminole Drive

Whippoorwill Drive (left turn on Sunset Boulevard – LOCAL TRAFFIC ONLY)

Augusta Road (Exit 113)