DHEC: Free Radon test kit offered in January

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— January is National Radon Action Month and DHEC is offering a free way to test for the radioactive natural gas.

It is an odorless, colorless and tasteless naturally occurring radioactive gas.

DHEC says the only way to know if you have high levels of it in your home is to do a test.

You can request a free Radon kit HERE.