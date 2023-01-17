Richland Sheriff’s Dept., Publix kick off campaign for Special Olympics

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is partnering with Publix grocery stores to raise money for the South Carolina Law Enforcement Torch run for Special Olympics as part of a state-wide initiative.

Today the Sheriff joined Special Olympics athlete Kenny Whitaker to collect donations at the store located on Rosewood Drive in Columbia.