SC Dept. of Revenue extends 2021 Income Tax returns

The South Carolina Department of Revenue extended the deadline for individuals to file their 2021 Income Tax return to February 15.

Extension filers who were granted relief due to Hurricane Ian have until that date to file their return to avoid penalties and interest.

The deadline also applies to Business Income Tax returns, quarterly withholding returns and payments, and 4th Quarter Individual Income Tax estimated payments that were postponed as part of the relief.

Payments to residents eligible for a state tax rebate will receive their payment in March.