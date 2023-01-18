Bissell recalls 61,000 cordless vacuums

CNN — Bissell has recalled some of its cordless multi-surface wet dry vacuum cleaners due to a fire hazard.

The company issued the recall for 61,000 of the cordless vacuums after receiving dozens of reports of the battery overheating and smoking.

There were five reports of the battery catching fire. Three of those caused minor property damage and one caused a burn injury.

The model numbers included in the recall are 25-51, 25-51w and 25-519.

They were sold at Walmarts nationwide and online.