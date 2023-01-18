Irmo Police still searching for answers in shooting death one year later

Nasir Lewis Courtesy: Irmo Police Department

IRMO, S.C. (WOLO)— Irmo Police say they are still looking for answers in a shooting death that took place one year ago today.

Investigators say on Jan. 18 just before midnight, officers responded to a home on Maidstone Circle in the new Friarsgate subdivision.

According to police, Nasir Lewis was found shot in the upper body. He died a short time later.

Police say the suspect was wearing a ski mask and a black puffy jacket.

If you have information that could help call the Irmo Police Department.