RCSD1 fiscal audit appeal denied

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Richland County School District One will move forward with a fiscal audit.

This information comes in the wake of findings from an audit that took place back in December following alleged misconduct from a former employee. District One officials released a statement saying quote,

“Richland One maintains strong internal controls which include a review of all p-card transactions on a monthly basis by our procurement department. The district has worked and continues to work to tighten those internal controls even further.”

