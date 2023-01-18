West Columbia Police announce charges after barricaded subject arrested

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The West Columbia Police announced charges against Jonathan Russell Saylor after the suspect barricaded himself in the Hilton Garden Inn on Jan. 17.

His arrest follows yesterday’s incident where Saylor barricaded himself in a hotel room and shot several rounds at approaching authorities from a broken window overlooking Sunset Blvd. SLED returned fire at the suspect.

Law enforcement say the 34 year-old is charged with Attempted Murder, Discharging a Firearm into a Vehicle, two counts of Discharging a Firearm into a Dwelling, three counts of Malicious Injury to Personal Property, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Violent crime.

The Charleston resident sustained minor injuries including a gunshot wound to the lower body and an injury from a K-9 apprehension, say authorities.

At the time of the incident, officials blocked intersections around the area and issued traffic alerts asking drivers to avoid Sunset Boulevard at I-26 in West Columbia.

Saylor was taken into custody around 7:20 p.m. after West Columbia Police officers entered the room.

He is currently being held at the Lexington County Detention Center and has a bond hearing for Jan. 18 at 3 p.m.