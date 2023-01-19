Columbia Police charges three individuals in Five Points drug investigation

Officers from the Columbia Police Dept. Organized Crime and Narcotics Unit charged three individuals in connection with a Five Points drug investigation.
Columbia Police Department

Authorities say 32 year-old Connie Jackson, store manager of ‘Crowntown Cannabis,’ was charged with Possession of Hemp without a License and Conspiracy to Distribute Marijuana.

Approximately 15-20 pounds of material believed to be marijuana were confiscated along with THC hash oil and edible samples after agents served a search warrant at the ‘Crowntown Cannabis’ at Harden Street on Jan. 1, say officials.

Karry Cohen, 30, and Alessandra Morales, 23, were given citations for Possession of Hemp without a License.

Items will be tested in a SLED lab, say officials.

