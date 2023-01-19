Food and clothes provided to Colony Apartments’ residents

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Residents at the Colony Apartments forced to evacuate nearly three weeks ago are finally starting to move back in their homes.

Many were required to leave during some of the coldest weather we’ve seen this winter, after City officials learned numerous units did not have heat or water.

Several community groups, including the non-profit “Carolina for All” has helped by providing food and clothing.

Lawrence Moore, the Director of the organization, says he’s happy to be able to join others to offer a helping hand.