DHEC sees increase in severe Covid-19 cases in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Severe cases of Covid-19 are on the rise in South Carolina.

Today officials with DHEC announced they have seen a spike in the number of people hospitalized with Covid-19 as well as deaths related to the virus.

Richland County is among the counties where officials say they are seeing the highest spread rate.

They are urging anyone in these areas and those who are immunocompromised to mask up.