Dominion Energy: tree trimming activities continuing this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Dominion Energy announced they will continue their tree trimming efforts this week.

Residents can expect to see contractor’s in the following neighborhoods:

Greenview

Farrow Hills

The activity aims to increase safety and reliability of electric service. The energy company says there is a 89% improvement in reliability in outages related to vegetation in areas where trimming was conducted compared to a year ago.

For more information about Dominion Energy’s tree trimming efforts, visit www.dominionenergysc.com/treetrimming.

Citizens with questions or concerns should contact Forestry and Beautification at 803-545-3860 or Dominion Energy at 1-800-562-9308.