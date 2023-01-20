Greenville man sentenced 5 years for possession of child pornography

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WOLO)— Authorities say 40 year-old Jason Dwayne Holley, of Greenville, was sentenced to five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography. He was arrested on Sept. 26.

Holley was arrested weeks after being released from a previous prison sentence for the same crime after the U.S. Probation Office found that he possessed two images of child pornography on his phone and had conducted searches for the images, say officials.

A judge sentenced Holley to 60 months in prison, which will be followed by a life term of court-ordered supervision.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).