RCSD: Deputies shot at while serving eviction notice at residence

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County deputies say they were shot at today, Jan. 20 before 9:30 a.m. while serving an eviction notice in the 2500 block of Gervais Street.

Authorities say one individual is in custody after the incident.

The deputies who responded did not return fire, say officials.

This investigation is ongoing. More information will be provided when it becomes available.

