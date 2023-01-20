Recalls issued on Ross’ scented candles

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Some scented candles sold at discount retailer Ross Dress For Less are being recalled due to a fire and injury hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the Taylor and Finch six-wick scented candles can combust while lit, causing the glass container to break.

According to the CPSC, Ross received five reports of this happening with the candles. There was just one report of a minor injury.

The recalled candles come in two scents: spiced apple and rosewood, and cedarwood and clove.

They sold for $17 at Ross locations nationwide from August through October 2022.

They can be returned to the store for a full refund.