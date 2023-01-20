Red Cross: Donate blood for chance to win Super Bowl LVII tickets

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Red Cross is giving football fans an incentive to donate blood this Winter.

As National Blood Donor Month continues this January, the organization is asking donors of all blood types, particularly type O, to give blood or platelets by Jan. 31.

Those that do will be automatically entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona, including round-trip airfare, three-night hotel accommodations, plus a $500 gift card for expenses.

To book a time to donate, visit RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Jan. 19-31:

Denmark

1/20/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Denmark Olar High School, 197 Viking Cirlce

Camden

1/23/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bethel Worship Center, 814 Fair St

Elgin

1/31/2023: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Bridge Creek Elementary School, 121 Bombing Range Road

Chapin

1/24/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Center for Advanced Technical Studies, 916 Mt Vernon Church Rd

1/25/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lexington Medical Center Chapin, 557 Columbia Ave.

1/26/2023: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Cornerstone Insurance Consulting, 520 Columbia Ave

Columbia

1/30/2023: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Mt Olive Lutheran Church, 1541 Lake Murray Blvd.

Gaston

1/27/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Beulah United Methodist Church, 1577 Old State Rd.

Lexington

1/22/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Chickawa Outdoor Center, 629 Chickawa Dive

1/23/2023: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Providence Lutheran Church Preschool, 840 Old Chapin Rd

1/23/2023: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Lexington United Methodist Church, 309 East Main St.

West Columbia

1/30/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Cayce West Columbia Public Library, 1500 Augusta Rd.

Blythewood

1/29/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., New Kirk Presbyterian Church, 491 Langford Road

Columbia

1/19/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lexington Medical Center Northeast, 3016 Longtown Commons Dr.

1/19/2023: 9:45 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

1/20/2023: 6:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

1/20/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lourie Life and Health, 3710 Landmark Drive

1/21/2023: 6:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

1/22/2023: 6:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

1/23/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

1/23/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Northeast Presbyterian Church, 601 Polo Road

1/24/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

1/25/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., SCEIS, 1628 Browning Road, Suite 100

1/25/2023: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Benedict College, 1600 Harden Street

1/25/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

1/26/2023: 9:45 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

1/26/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Midlands Orthopaedics and Neurosurgery, 1910 Blanding Street

1/26/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Graduate Columbia, 1619 Pendleton Street

1/27/2023: 6:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

1/27/2023: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Rice Creek Elementary School S.A.I.L, 4751 Hardscrabble Road

1/28/2023: 6:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

1/29/2023: 6:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

1/29/2023: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Shandon Presbyterian Church, 607 Woodrow Street

1/30/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Richland County, 2020 Hampton Street

1/30/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Calvary Chapel Northeast, 577 W Killian Rd

1/30/2023: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., City of Columbia – Emily Douglas Park, 2500 Wheat Street

1/30/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

1/31/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Ridge View High School, 4801 Hardscrabble Road

1/31/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., South Carolina Legislature, 1101 Pendleton Street

1/31/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

Sumter

1/19/2023: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Grace Baptist Church, 219 West Calhoun St.

1/26/2023: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 211 Alice Drive

1/31/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive

1/31/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Jones Chevrolet, 1230 Broad St