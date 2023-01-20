South Carolina businesses hired 108,000 employees in November 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Newly released data shows South Carolina’s workforce numbers went up at the end of last year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The federal agency says businesses hired 12,000 more people in November than the prior month, according to new Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey data.

There were 175,000 job openings in November, slightly more than October’s statistic.

In a statement, S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce Executive Director Dan Ellzey says, “Hire rates continue to outpace quit rates across the state. Businesses are eager to connect with the right candidates and we encourage both employers and jobseekers to seek out hiring assistance through SC Works.”

Resignations and layoffs also remained stable, say officials.