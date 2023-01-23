Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a Brunch!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Dedicated Senior Medical Center is hosting a Valentine’s Day brunch at the Busby Street Community Center on February 10.

Organizers say the event will be held from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 1735 Busby Street.

The public is encouraged to RSVP no later than February 6 due to limited space.

Call (803) 602-7274 to make reservations.

