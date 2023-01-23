Fairfield Coroner releases name of victim in single vehicle collision

The Fairfield County Coroner released the name of a person who was killed in a single vehicle car accident.

FAIRFIELD, S.C. (WOLO)— The Fairfield County Coroner released the name of a person who was killed in a single vehicle car accident.

Coroner Hill says 57 year-old Stacy Fuller was the back seat passenger of a vehicle that left the roadway on Rion Rd., overturning, and striking several trees before catching fire.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday to determine the exact cause of death.